DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information





12.02.2018 / 09:28





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt am Main, 12 February 2018



In the period from 05 February 2018 to, and including, 09 February 2018,

Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 17,833 shares within the framework

of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the

announcement of 22 November 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)



05-Feb-18 5,410 EUR102.22



06-Feb-18 11,080 EUR102.38



07-Feb-18 1,343 EUR103.48



08-Feb-18 n/a



09-Feb-18 n/a



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since 27 November 2017 through, and including, 09 February 2018

amounts to 595,571 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of

Deutsche Börse (www.deutsche-boerse.com).

