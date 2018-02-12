DGAP-PVR: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

2018. február 12., hétfő, 10:10





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG


12.02.2018 / 10:10


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares



1. Details of issuer


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

09 Feb 2018 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.0064 % 155,027,908
Previous publication 0.0000 % /

5. Details










absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
4,660,797 0 3.0064 % 0.0000 %














Language: English
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
640533  12.02.2018 



