12.02.2018 / 10:41





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





Oldenburgische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018

German: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/finanzdaten-und-berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018

German: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/finanzdaten-und-berichte/olb-zwischenberichte





