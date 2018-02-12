DGAP-AFR: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. február 12., hétfő, 10:41





12.02.2018 / 10:41


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Oldenburgische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
German: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/finanzdaten-und-berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018
German: https://www.olb.de/olb/investor-relations/finanzdaten-und-berichte/olb-zwischenberichte














Language: English
Company: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

Stau 15-17

26122 Oldenburg

Germany
Internet: www.olb.de





 
653435  12.02.2018 



Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

