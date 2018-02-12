DGAP-DD: Decheng Technology AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.02.2018 / 11:19



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Schrollinger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Decheng Technology AG


b) LEI

894500IFXG2OP0EKXD21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
0.514 EUR 53.46 EUR
0.53 EUR 10.60 EUR
0.55 EUR 116.60 EUR
0.55 EUR 82.50 EUR
0.55 EUR 394.90 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.5466 EUR 658.0600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Decheng Technology AG

Martin-Luther-Platz 26

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.dechengtechnology.com





 
