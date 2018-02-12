DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 79th Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





12.02.2018 / 12:03





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the

Regulation



(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 79th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 5 February 2018 until and including 11 February

2018, a number of 1,838,378 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the

Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on

2 February 2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:



<TABLE_START>









Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



5/2/2018

387,753

113.72965

6/2/2018

427,316

111.36666

7/2/2018

94,062

111.78796

8/2/2018

637,501

110.25587

9/2/2018

291,746

107.21692



<TABLE_END>



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 11 February 2018 amounts to 15,596,119 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the

shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 12 February 2018



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

