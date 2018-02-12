DGAP-PVR: JOST Werke AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: JOST Werke AG


JOST Werke AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


12.02.2018 / 12:00


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen




Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.02.2018

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 6,53 % 3,33 % 9,86 % 14.900.000
letzte Mitteilung 6,77 % 3,51 % 10,28 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000JST4000 428.838 544.838 2,88 % 3,66 %
Summe 973.516 6,53 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Widerruftsrecht eines Wertpapierleihvertrags jederzeit jederzeit 496.237 3,33 %
    Summe 496.237 3,33 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:




































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. % % 5,26 %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

 














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: JOST Werke AG

Siemensstraße 2

63263 Neu-Isenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.jost-world.com





 
