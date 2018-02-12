

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: JOST Werke AG





JOST Werke AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung





12.02.2018 / 12:00





Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.







Stimmrechtsmitteilung







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



JOST Werke AG



Siemensstraße 2



63263 Neu-Isenburg



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Morgan Stanley

Wilmington, Delaware

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

05.02.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

6,53 %

3,33 %

9,86 %

14.900.000

letzte Mitteilung

6,77 %

3,51 %

10,28 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000JST4000

428.838

544.838

2,88 %

3,66 %

Summe

973.516

6,53 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Widerruftsrecht eines Wertpapierleihvertrags

jederzeit

jederzeit

496.237

3,33 %





Summe

496.237

3,33 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc.

%

%

5,26 %









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investment Management LLC

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc.

%

%

%

FUNDLOGIC SAS

%

%

%



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

























12.02.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



