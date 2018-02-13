DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


12.02.2018 / 12:41


Munich, 12.02.2018

In the period from February 05, 2018 to, and including, February 09, 2018
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 650,517 shares within the framework
of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of December 29, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 &#40;1&#41; lit.a&#41;
Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 596/2014 and Art. 2 &#40;1&#41; Delegated
Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:






















DateNumber of sharesAverage price &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;
05 February 2018126,105 EUR197.8465
06 February 2018130,000 EUR192.5857
07 February 2018129,300 EUR192.9955
08 February 2018130,781 EUR191.8559
09 February 2018134,331 EUR186.7020

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 05, 2018 through, and including, February 09, 2018
amounts to 3,500,206.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange &#40;Xetra&#41; by a credit
Institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 &#40;3&#41; Delegated
Regulation&#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz
SE &#40;www.allianz.com&#41;.














Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
