DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision





Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG executes term sheet with Wieland-Werke AG regarding the sale of Segment Flat Rolled Products





12-Feb-2018 / 16:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aurubis AG executes term sheet with Wieland-Werke AG regarding the sale of Segment Flat Rolled Products

Hamburg, February 12, 2018 - Aurubis AG, Hamburg, is in advanced negotiations regarding the sale of the Segment Flat Rolled Products to Wieland-Werke AG, Ulm. Today the parties signed a term sheet, which governs key aspects of a possible transaction. In addition, this also governs a possible purchase contract, the details of which are yet to be negotiated. The term sheet is subject to approval by Aurubis AG"s Supervisory Board, which in principle views the enterprise positively.

The Executive Board sees the completion of the term sheet as an important intermediate step towards further negotiations and the sale. The transaction would be subject to the usual conditions, especially approval by antitrust authorities.

With the sale, Aurubis AG would leave the strip business completely. This step would be in accordance with Aurubis" new strategic focus.

Segment Flat Rolled Products includes production sites in the USA, the Netherlands, Finland and Germany, the slitting centers in Slovakia, Italy and Great Britain, as well as a global sales network. Additionally, the 50 % stake in Schwermetall Halbzeugwerk GmbH & Co. KG belongs to this segment; the other 50 % is already held by Wieland-Werke.

In fiscal year 2016/17, the segment produced approximately 230,000 t of copper and alloyed products, and employed around 1,740 people. Approximately 300 more employees work at Schwermetall. In fiscal year 2016/17, revenue amounted to approximately EUR 1.3 billion. Schwermetall additionally generated revenue of around EUR 330 million.