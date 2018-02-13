DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting





MLP SE / Share buyback



In the time period from February 1, 2018 until and including February 9,

2018, a number of 222,403 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on February

1, 2018 was disclosed on January 30, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1)

Regulation(EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission

Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in Average price

(EUR)















shares





01.02.2018

30,387

5.7365



02.02.2018

29,204

5.6572



05.02.2018

29,158

5.4914



06.02.2018

29,285

5.2547



07.02.2018

33,488

5.3343



08.02.2018

34,292

5.4396



09.02.2018

36,589

5.2685



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.

(www.mlp-se.com)



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period of February 1, 2018 until and

including February 9, 2018 amounts to 222,403 shares.



The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via

the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

