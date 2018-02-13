DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 1st Interim Reporting


MLP SE: Release of a capital market information


12.02.2018 / 16:08


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 1, 2018 until and including February 9,
2018, a number of 222,403 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on February
1, 2018 was disclosed on January 30, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 &#40;1&#41;
Regulation&#40;EU&#41; No 596/201 and Art. 2 &#40;1&#41; of Commission
Delegation Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No 2016/1052.


Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in Average price
&#40;EUR&#41;





























shares

01.02.201830,3875.7365

02.02.201829,2045.6572

05.02.201829,1585.4914

06.02.201829,2855.2547

07.02.201833,4885.3343

08.02.201834,2925.4396

09.02.201836,5895.2685

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.
&#40;www.mlp-se.com&#41;

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period of February 1, 2018 until and
including February 9, 2018 amounts to 222,403 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via
the stock exchange &#40;Xetra&#41; by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.














Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
