12.02.2018 / 15:59


BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2018
German: http://www.basf.com/berichte2018
English: http://www.basf.com/reports2018

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 27, 2018
German: http://www.basf.com/berichte2018
English: http://www.basf.com/reports2018

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 27, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: July 27, 2018
German: http://bericht.basf.com/2018/q2/de/
English: http://report.basf.com/2018/q2/en/














