DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BASF SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





12.02.2018 / 16:18





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: May 04, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 04, 2018

German: http://bericht.basf.com/2018/q1/de/

English: http://report.basf.com/2018/q1/en/



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: October 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 26, 2018

German: http://bericht.basf.com/2018/q3/de/

English: http://report.basf.com/2018/q3/en/

