DGAP-AFR: BASF SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12.02.2018 / 16:18


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


BASF SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 04, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 04, 2018
German: http://bericht.basf.com/2018/q1/de/
English: http://report.basf.com/2018/q1/en/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: October 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 26, 2018
German: http://bericht.basf.com/2018/q3/de/
English: http://report.basf.com/2018/q3/en/














Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
