13.02.2018 / 09:30


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: February 20, 2018
German: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2017-2018














Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG

Niederkircher Straße 27

54294 Trier

Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com





 
