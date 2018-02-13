DGAP-AFR: Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.02.2018 / 11:03


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Brenntag AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2018
German: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
English: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/index.jsp

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2018
German: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp
English: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/index.jsp














Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
