DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brenntag AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Brenntag AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





13.02.2018 / 11:03





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Brenntag AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2018

German: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp

English: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/index.jsp

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2018

German: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/index.jsp

English: http://www.brenntag.com/corporate/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/index.jsp





