ISRA VISION AG: Focus on external growth continues

ISRA VISION AG (ISIN: DE 0005488100), one of the world"s top companies for industrial image processing (machine vision) and a global leader in surface inspection of web materials and 3D machine vision applications, has announced that the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will be proposing a stock split at the Annual General Meeting on March 28, 2018. Following an capital increase from company funds, each shareholder will receive four more ISRA shares at no charge. For every share held before the split, shareholders will thus own five shares after the split. The share price will be divided by five accordingly. Shareholders" voting rights or the company"s market capitalization or equity will not be affected.







Furthermore, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will continue the sustainable dividend policy of past years and will be proposing a dividend of EUR 0.59 per current share at the Annual General Meeting for the 2016/2017 financial year. ISRA is therefore increasing its dividend for the eighth time in a row to allow its shareholders to successively participate directly in the company"s operational development.







The integration of Polymetric GmbH, which was acquired in January 2018, is progressing rapidly. In addition to this technologically motivated takeover, as announced in December 2017, the company is continuing its strategy of further growth through acquisitions in addition to organic business expansion. Several acquisition projects are in progress and some are at an advanced stage. The company is assuming one further deal in the current financial year.





After a good start into the new 2017/2018 financial year, ISRA is still gearing its strategic and operational planning towards structural expansion in all areas of the company in preparation for the next big step in revenues beyond EUR 200 million. Management is planning low double-digit revenue growth for the 2017/2018 financial year, as in the previous year, with margins at least remaining stable. The company will publish a detailed forecast at the end of February 2018.

























