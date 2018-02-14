

13.02.2018 / 16:57





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Deutsche Bank AG



Taunusanlage 12



60325 Frankfurt a. M.



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

UBS Group AG

Zurich

Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

07 Feb 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

4.75 %

8.16 %

12.91 %

2066773131

Previous notification

5.08 %

8.18 %

13.26 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005140008



98112261

%

4.75 %

Total

98112261

4.75 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



at any time

3519511

0.17 %

Right to substitute shares delivered as collaterals



at any time

1834474

0.09 %

Right of use over shares



at any time

19047845

0.92 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

from 16.02.2018 to 08.03.2023



19060654

0.92 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

from 11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020



101065206

4.89 %





Total

144527690

6.99 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Short Put Options

from 16.02.2018 to 20.12.2019



Physical

23187698

1.12 %

Equity Swaps

from 22.02.2018 to 23.11.2020



Cash

618006

0.03 %

Long Call Options

19.02.2018



Cash

1001

0.00005 %

Equity Futures

16.03.2018



Cash

36980

0.002 %

Short Put Options

21.09.2018



Cash

279617

0.01 %

Short Put Warrants

11.03.2019



Cash

2688

0.0001 %







Total

24125990

1.17 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%

UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS International Holdings B.V.

%

%

%

UBS Holding (France) SA

%

%

%

UBS (France) SA

%

%

%

UBS la Maison de Gestion

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Financial Services Inc.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Third Party Management Company SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

4.17 %

7.29 %

11.46 %

UBS (Jersey) Limited

%

%

%

UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd

%

%

%











9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





