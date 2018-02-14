







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.02.2018 / 21:03







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Christopher

Last name(s):

Chapman



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Interim Co-President and Co-CEO, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of a total of 2,798 common shares on behalf of Mr. Chap-man to Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreements in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated"s Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of two agreements, each entered into on February 8, 2017; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Chapman with respect to the disposal of the common shares under either agreement.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.85 USD





44348.30 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.85 USD





44348.30 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-08; UTC-5





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



