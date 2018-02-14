DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





14.02.2018 / 08:22





VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_e.pdf



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_e.pdf



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2018

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2018_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2018_e.pdf

