Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


14.02.2018 / 08:22


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018
German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_d.pdf
English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_e.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018
German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_d.pdf
English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Y_2017_e.pdf

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2018
German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2018_d.pdf
English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/HY_2018_e.pdf














Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG

Berliner Ring 2

38440 Wolfsburg

Germany
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

