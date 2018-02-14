







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





14.02.2018 / 08:33







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Hallmann Holding International Investment GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Klemens

Last name(s):

Hallmann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MagForce AG





b) LEI

391200IXVKR1W9JGEZ27



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0HGQF5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.0314 EUR





35157.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.0314 EUR





35157.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-13; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MIC:

XFRA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























14.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



