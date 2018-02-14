DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Volkswagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





14.02.2018 / 08:33





VOLKSWAGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2018_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q1_2018_e.pdf



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Date of disclosure / German: October 30, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 30, 2018

German: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2018_d.pdf

English: http://www.volkswagenag.com/ir/Q3_2018_e.pdf

