1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Braun
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Wirecard AG


b) LEI

529900A8LX4KL0YUTH71 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007472060


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
90.5169 EUR 2262922.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
90.5169 EUR 2262922.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
