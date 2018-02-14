







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





14.02.2018 / 10:14







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jürgen

Last name(s):

Schrollinger



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Decheng Technology AG





b) LEI

894500IFXG2OP0EKXD21



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1YDDM9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.518 EUR





884.74 EUR



0.52 EUR





640.12 EUR



0.52 EUR





418.08 EUR



0.52 EUR





417.04 EUR



0.52 EUR





643.76 EUR



0.52 EUR





626.60 EUR



0.52 EUR





521.04 EUR



0.52 EUR





522.08 EUR



0.52 EUR





56.68 EUR



0.52 EUR





151.32 EUR



0.52 EUR





149.24 EUR



0.52 EUR





290.16 EUR



0.52 EUR





284.44 EUR



0.52 EUR





211.64 EUR



0.52 EUR





215.28 EUR



0.52 EUR





98.28 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.5197 EUR





6130.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-12; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



