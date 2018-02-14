DGAP-DD: Decheng Technology AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


14.02.2018 / 10:14



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Schrollinger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Decheng Technology AG


b) LEI

894500IFXG2OP0EKXD21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YDDM9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
0.518 EUR 884.74 EUR
0.52 EUR 640.12 EUR
0.52 EUR 418.08 EUR
0.52 EUR 417.04 EUR
0.52 EUR 643.76 EUR
0.52 EUR 626.60 EUR
0.52 EUR 521.04 EUR
0.52 EUR 522.08 EUR
0.52 EUR 56.68 EUR
0.52 EUR 151.32 EUR
0.52 EUR 149.24 EUR
0.52 EUR 290.16 EUR
0.52 EUR 284.44 EUR
0.52 EUR 211.64 EUR
0.52 EUR 215.28 EUR
0.52 EUR 98.28 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.5197 EUR 6130.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














Language: English
Company: Decheng Technology AG

Martin-Luther-Platz 26

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.dechengtechnology.com





 
40617  14.02.2018 


