DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: Elanix Biotechnologies AG places a total of 300,019 shares from the current cash capital increase and signs a Term Sheet for financing facility of up to EUR 11 Million





14-Feb-2018 / 11:01 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The information in this announcement is NOT for publication OR distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada or any jurisdiction in which such distribution or publication could be unlawful



Elanix Biotechnologies AG places a total of 300,019 shares from the current cash capital increase and signs a Term Sheet for financing facility of up to EUR 11 Million

Berlin, 14 February 2018 - Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("Elanix"; "the company"), a developer of tissue regeneration products and specialty cosmetics in the field of dermatology and gynecology, announces the completion of the capital increase approved by the General Shareholder Assembly ("GSM") on 24 August 2017. A total of 300,019 offered shares were placed at a subscription price of EUR 3.75 resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 1.125 million. As a result of the cash capital increase, the share capital of Elanix will increase to a total of 7,099,219 shares. Among other things, the gross proceeds will be used for the market launch of SKINrepair(R) as well as for the further development and regulatory approval of First Cover, a product for the treatment of burn wounds.

A leading institutional investor approached during this capital increase has indicated that they intend to invest in Elanix at a later stage this year. Elanix and the investor have negotiated and signed a corresponding Term Sheet, according to which, Elanix would have access up to EUR 11 million over the next three years as part of a financing mix to finance further growth. A detailed contract is to be negotiated and signed in the coming weeks.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

About Elanix





Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

Press Contacts





Elanix Biotechnologies Halsin Partners



Tomas Svoboda, CEO Mike Sinclair



Tel: +41 (0)22 363 66 40 Tel: +44 (0)20 7318 2955



investor.relations@elanix-bt.com msinclair@halsin.com

Forward-looking statements





This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business activities. Such statements may involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which can lead to the results, financial situation, performance and success of the Company differing significantly in reality from what is expressed or implied by such statements. The reader should therefore not place undue trust in these statements, especially in connection with contracts and investment decisions. The Company does not accept any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer





This communication may not be published or distributed in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or in any other countries in which such publication and distribution might be illegal. The distribution of this publication may be subject to legal restrictions in some countries; anyone in possession of this document or of the information referred to in it should obtain information regarding such restrictions and adhere to them. Non-adherence to such restrictions may constitute a breach of capital market law in such countries.

This communication is neither an offer nor an invitation to subscribe for or purchase shares of Elanix Biotechnologies AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other country. Neither does this communication constitute a prospectus under Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and Council dated 4 November 2003 as amended (the "Prospectus Directive"). The public offering in Germany is carried out solely by means of and based on the share prospectus approved by the Federal Supervisory Financial Authority (BaFin). This share prospectus is published on the Elanix Biotechnologies AG website (https://elanixbiotechnologies.com/Investor Relations). Any investment decision relating to Elanix Biotechnologies AG subscription rights or shares should be made based on the prospectus.

Neither this publication nor its content may be used as a basis for an offer in any country. The shares referred to above may be neither sold nor offered in the United States of America insofar has no registration has been undertaken or insofar as no exception from the registration requirement applies under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as last amended ("Securities Act"). Elanix Biotechnologies AG shares are not and will not be registered according to the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute a recommendation relating to the placement of the shares described in this notice. Investors should consult a professional advisor in determining the suitability of the offer to the individual concerned.

In the United Kingdom, this publication is only intended for (i) professional investors who fall under Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 as amended (hereinafter referred to as "Order") or (ii) persons who fall under Article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, private companies, etc.) (such persons are referred to collectively hereinafter as "Relevant Persons"). Persons other than Relevant Persons may not refer to this publication or rely on it. Any investment or potential investment referred to in this publication is solely open to Relevant Persons and is only entered into by Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (the "Relevant Member States"), this publication and any subsequent offer is aimed solely at "qualified investors" as defined by the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, "Prospectus Directive" refers to Directive 2003/71/EC (including all amendments, in particular Directive 2010/73/EU) and includes all relevant implementation measures in the Relevant Member States.

No measures have been taken that would allow the shares to be offered or purchased or this publication to be distributed in countries in which this is not permitted. Anyone coming into possession of this publication must obtain information regarding any restrictions themselves and observe these accordingly.