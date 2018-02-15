DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wacker Chemie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018

German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2017/results2017/results2017.jsp

English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2017/results2017/results2017.jsp





