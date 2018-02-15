DGAP-AFR: Wacker Chemie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.02.2018 / 15:17


Wacker Chemie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 13, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 13, 2018
German: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2017/results2017/results2017.jsp
English: https://www.wacker.com/cms/de/investor-relations/ir_publications/reports/reports2017/results2017/results2017.jsp














Language: English
Company: Wacker Chemie AG

Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4

81737 München

Germany
Germany





 
