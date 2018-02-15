DGAP-AFR: Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. február 14., szerda, 17:01





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SARTORIUS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


Sartorius AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


14.02.2018 / 17:01


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SARTORIUS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2018
German: https://www.sartorius.de/sartoriusDE/de/EUR/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag
English: https://www.sartorius.de/sartoriusDE/en/EUR/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag?setCountry=DE-en














14.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SARTORIUS AG

Weender Landstraße 94 - 108

37075 Göttingen

Germany
Internet: www.sartorius.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




654307  14.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=654307&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum