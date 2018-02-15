DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Bruno Even Appointed CEO of Airbus Helicopters
2018. február 14., szerda, 18:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad-hoc release, 14 February 2018
Bruno Even Appointed CEO of Airbus Helicopters
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) has appointed Bruno Even, 49, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airbus Helicopters, effective 1 April 2018. He will report to Airbus CEO Tom Enders and join the company"s Executive Committee.
Bruno Even comes to Airbus from Safran where he was CEO of the Helicopter Engines business since 2015. He succeeds Guillaume Faury who will assume his duties as
"I am very pleased that we could attract an experienced executive with Bruno Even to join Airbus," said Airbus CEO Tom Enders. "Bruno has climbed the management ranks at Safran at a very young age. His broad background of the Helicopter business and his strong customer focus combined with Program and Engineering expertise, make Bruno the ideal candidate to succeed Guillaume Faury and to continue our successful improvement journey in a very demanding business environment."
A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique, Bruno Even joined the French Ministry of Defence in 1992 where he was in charge of the space component"s development for the Helios II satellite. In 1997, he transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to become technical advisor for the Director of Strategic Affairs, Security and Disarmament. In 1999, he joined Safran Helicopter Engines (ex-Turbomeca) where he held a number of management posts up to Executive Vice President Support and Services. From 2013 to 2015, he was CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense (ex-Sagem).
About Airbus
Media contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
654319 14-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
