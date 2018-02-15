The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets) has informed us on February 13, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 09 feb 2018

Person obliged to notify: Sycomore Asset Management

Issuing institution: QIAGEN N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement Explanation

Ordinary share

6.457.260,00

6.457.195,43

Real

Real

Directly





Distribution in percentages

Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

2,80 %

2,80 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

Voting rights

2,80 %

2,80 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %





Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares

Manner of disposal

4.372.000,00

Directly



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type

Directly potential

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

1,89 %

0,00 %









QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=53579&KeyWords=qiagen