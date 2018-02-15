DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Expansion/Investment





Nanogate SE Expanding Into Smart Surfaces Market and Acquires Stake in TactoTekTM Inc.

- Focus on new design worlds and operating concepts

- Integration of plastics and electronics know-how

- Stake in TactoTek accelerates market entry

Göttelborn, Germany, February 15, 2018. Nanogate SE, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, is opening up the future market for smart surfaces. The Group is using its broad technology portfolio and will in future also integrate electronics expertise in innovative plastic surfaces. This allows Nanogate to offer companies opportunities for revolutionary design and operating concepts. Nanogate is already expecting initial projects for Integrated Smart Surfaces in 2018. As part of opening up new markets, Nanogate also agreed on extensive cooperation with the Finnish technology startup TactoTekTM Inc. and has invested in the company.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO Nanogate SE: "Nanogate would like to help shape the coming revolution in the market for surfaces. The integration of electronic functions into product surfaces, together with multifunctional properties, will allow completely new design and operating concepts for devices of all kinds in the future. The design of interfaces between human and machine will be one of the mega-trends in product development in the coming years. Our most recent acquisition in Austria also means that we already have far-reaching electronics and surfaces know-how from design development through to production of the surfaces and components. In order to accelerate its market entry, Nanogate is also investing in Finnish start-up TactoTek, a leading specialist for Injection Molded Structural Electronics. As part of our cooperation, we can tap faster the billion-dollar market developing in medium term and pool capacities."

Smart Surfaces Mega-Trend

Interactive buttons transform Smart Surfaces into a new user experience with a revolutionary design. Here, electronics, multifunctionality and high-quality design are combined into high-performance surfaces. This allows the development of entirely new kinds of operating concepts for devices of all types. Another advantage is that the corresponding components can be designed differently i.e. produced to be more efficient, smaller and more lightweight. New designs for buttons are in demand in particular in the target markets of automotive, aerospace, home appliances and consumer electronics. New solutions in the area of structural electronics and multifunctionality are currently one of the most important drivers in product development. Experts estimate that the market volume will increase to around USD 80 billion by 2027.

Major Interest Among Well-Known Corporate Groups

Nanogate anticipates that initial projects in the area of Integrated Smart Surfaces can already start in the coming months. In these projects the Group will use its comprehensive and long-standing know-how in developing and producing multifunctional high-performance surfaces for plastic components in the highest optical quality. Particularly its knowledge around new materials, integration of innovative functions and efficient manufacture are decisive competitive advantages in Integrated Smart Surfaces. Nanogate is a long-term innovation partner for international groups in surfaces systems.

Cooperation With TactoTek Started

Finnish growth company TactoTek, established in 2011, is a leading provider in the area of Injection Molded Structural Electronics (3D) and is specialized in the integration of printed circuits and electronic components in injection molding plastics. Nanogate is acquiring a stake of around 4.5 % in TactoTek Inc. for a low single-digit million amount and is signing an extensive cooperation agreement.

"TactoTek is a good partner to join in opening up the lucrative market for Smart Surfaces even faster. Both design and development know-how and capacities will be shared as part of the comprehensive collaboration. Nanogate should also be directly involved in setting up production processes for current projects. We are already seeing a high level of interest in solutions for new interactive surfaces that integrate design, function and electronics", continues Nanogate CEO Zastrau.

"With its integrated expertise in high-performance materials, multifunctional surface enhancement in optical quality and leading plastics technologies, Nanogate is the ideal partner for TactoTek. We are convinced that we can quickly tap into the coming billion-dollar market and implement initial projects in a timely manner," says Jussi Harvela, CEO TactoTek Inc.



TactoTek

TactoTek is a leading provider of solutions for Injection Molded Structural Electronics (IMSE) that integrate printed circuitry and electronic components into 3D injection molded plastics. Leading use cases include in-vehicle applications, home/industrial appliances, and wearable technology. TactoTek adapts customer designs to IMSE technology, develops mass production ready prototypes, and mass produces or licenses the technology for 3rd party mass production. TactoTek is funded by Conor Venture Partners, Ascend Capital Partners, Faurecia Ventures, Plastic Omnium, Nanogate, VTT Ventures, Leaguer VC and European Union"s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme. For more information, please visit www.tactotek.com

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,200 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

