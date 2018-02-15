DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HUGO BOSS AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.02.2018 / 10:30





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018

German: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2018/Geschaeftsbericht_2017.pdf

English: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2018/Annual_Report_2017.pdf





15.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

