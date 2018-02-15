DGAP-AFR: HUGO BOSS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

HUGO BOSS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2018
German: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2018/Geschaeftsbericht_2017.pdf
English: http://group.hugoboss.com/files/user_upload/Investor_Relations/Finanzberichte/2018/Annual_Report_2017.pdf














Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com





 
