Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Mielke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG


b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009


b) Nature of the transaction

Share allocation as part of remuneration under the "Long Term Incentive" program for senior employees


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
71.43 EUR 20857.56 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
71.4300 EUR 20857.5600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-31; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall Platz 1

40476 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com





 
