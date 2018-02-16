DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 25th Interim Reporting





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 25th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 06 February 2018 until and including 14 February

2018, a number of 408,993 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017,

the Company



disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.



<TABLE_START>









Date

Number of Shares

Average price &#40;EUR&#41;

06.02.2018

129,000

181.3288

07.02.2018

70,786

180.2832

08.02.2018

45,875

180.3267

09.02.2018

57,500

177.8068

12.02.2018

19,159

181.1345

13.02.2018

56,790

180.7269

14.02.2018

29,883

180.9700



<TABLE_END>



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 14 February 2018 amounts to 4,766,629 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively

on



the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

(Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published

on the



website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 15 February 2018



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

