Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


15.02.2018 / 14:06


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 Share buyback - 25th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 06 February 2018 until and including 14 February
2018, a number of 408,993 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München &#40;"Munich Re"&#41;&#59; on 31 May 2017,
the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
&#40;EU&#41; No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;




























DateNumber of SharesAverage price &amp;#40;EUR&amp;#41;
06.02.2018129,000181.3288
07.02.201870,786180.2832
08.02.201845,875180.3267
09.02.201857,500177.8068
12.02.201819,159181.1345
13.02.201856,790180.7269
14.02.201829,883180.9700

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and
including 14 February 2018 amounts to 4,766,629 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re&#59; the shares are repurchased exclusively
on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
&#40;Xetra&#41;.

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation &#40;EU&#41; 2016/1052 is published
on the

website of Munich Re &#40;www.munichre.com&#41;.

Munich, 15 February 2018

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management














Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
