Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR



SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5



SPORTTOTAL AG comments on a notification of change in ownership interest

Köln, 15 February 2018.



Köln, 15 February 2018. The Commission on Concentration in the Media (KEK) has issued a media release declaring that "BILD GmbH & Co. KG intends to buy a stake of 5 % in the capital stock of sporttotal.tv GmbH from the current sole shareholder SPORTTOTAL AG. All the limited partner shares in BILD GmbH & Co. KG and all the shares in the capital stock of its general partner, BILD Multimedia Verwaltungs GmbH, are held by AXEL SPRINGER SE." The Management Board has declared this a statement that is typical in the run-up to a fixed contractual agreement. At the current point in time, however, the possibility of this agreement not being reached cannot be excluded. If a participating interest is agreed, this would take place in the context of option rights. The founding partners of Allianz Deutschland AG and Deutsche Post AG in the role of sponsors of sporttotal.tv GmbH can also exercise similar options.



