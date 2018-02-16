DGAP-Adhoc: SPORTTOTAL AG comments on a notification of change in ownership interest

SPORTTOTAL AG comments on a notification of change in ownership interest


15-Feb-2018 / 19:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

SPORTTOTAL AG, ISIN: DE000A1EMG56 / WKN: A1EMG5

Köln, 15 February 2018. The Commission on Concentration in the Media (KEK) has issued a media release declaring that "BILD GmbH & Co. KG intends to buy a stake of 5 % in the capital stock of sporttotal.tv GmbH from the current sole shareholder SPORTTOTAL AG. All the limited partner shares in BILD GmbH & Co. KG and all the shares in the capital stock of its general partner, BILD Multimedia Verwaltungs GmbH, are held by AXEL SPRINGER SE." The Management Board has declared this a statement that is typical in the run-up to a fixed contractual agreement. At the current point in time, however, the possibility of this agreement not being reached cannot be excluded. If a participating interest is agreed, this would take place in the context of option rights. The founding partners of Allianz Deutschland AG and Deutsche Post AG in the role of sponsors of sporttotal.tv GmbH can also exercise similar options.

Language: English
ISIN: DE000A1EMG56
WKN: A1EMG5
