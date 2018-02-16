DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Final Results





BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2017 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech"s positioning, the therapeutic areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.

For 2017, BB Biotech"s total share return of 23.1% in CHF and 13.1% in EUR was built on the strong portfolio performance. Strengthening of the EUR over the USD was a major headwind for EUR denominated performance. The portfolio Net Asset Value (NAV) increased by 23.4% in CHF, 12.5% in EUR and 29.2% in USD in the same period, outperforming its benchmark Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by 7.5%. Consolidated and audited full year 2017 data showed a net gain of CHF 688 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 802 mn in the previous period.

As already announced on January 19, 2018, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.30 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2017. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.

BB Biotech invests in companies in the fast-growing market of biotechnology and is one of the world"s largest investors in this sector. BB Biotech is listed in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Its investments are focused on listed companies that are developing and commercializing novel medical treatments and cures. BB Biotech"s investment selection process is guided by the fundamental research and analysis of physicians and molecular biologists. Its Board of Directors has many years of experience in industry and science.

