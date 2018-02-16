DGAP-News: BB Biotech AG publishes its 2017 annual report
2018. február 16., péntek, 07:00
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Final Results
Media release as of February 16, 2018
Annual report of BB Biotech AG as of December 31, 2017
BB Biotech AG publishes its 2017 annual report
BB Biotech AG published its annual report for fiscal year 2017 today. Besides the audited consolidated financial statements, the annual report contains detailed information on the biotechnology sector, BB Biotech"s positioning, the therapeutic areas covered by its portfolio and the companies it is invested in.
For 2017, BB Biotech"s total share return of 23.1% in CHF and 13.1% in EUR was built on the strong portfolio performance. Strengthening of the EUR over the USD was a major headwind for EUR denominated performance. The portfolio Net Asset Value (NAV) increased by 23.4% in CHF, 12.5% in EUR and 29.2% in USD in the same period, outperforming its benchmark Nasdaq Biotechnology Index by 7.5%. Consolidated and audited full year 2017 data showed a net gain of CHF 688 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 802 mn in the previous period.
As already announced on January 19, 2018, BB Biotech will propose an ordinary dividend of CHF 3.30 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which represents a yield of 5% based on the volume-weighted average price of BB Biotech shares in December 2017. This marks a continuation of the dividend policy as introduced in 2013.
BB Biotech"s annual report 2017 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.
For further information:
Investor Relations
Media Relations
TE Communications AG, Bleichestrasse 11, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland, tel. +41 79 423 22 28
Company profile
Disclaimer
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VKBPREQPXY
Document title: Media release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BB BIOTECH AG
|Schwertstrasse 6
|8200 Schaffhausen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 52 624 08 45
|E-mail:
|info@bbbiotech.com
|Internet:
|www.bbbiotech.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0038389992
|WKN:
|A0NFN3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
654741 16.02.2018
