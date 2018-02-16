DGAP-AFR: CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


16.02.2018 / 09:40


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2018
German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: May 16, 2018
German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/
English: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018
German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/
English: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/














Language: English
Company: CropEnergies AG

Maximilianstr. 10

68165 Mannheim

Germany
Internet: www.cropenergies.com





 
