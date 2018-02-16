DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





16.02.2018 / 09:40





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2018

German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: May 16, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: May 16, 2018

German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

English: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: October 10, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: October 10, 2018

German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

English: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

