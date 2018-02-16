DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CropEnergies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CropEnergies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





16.02.2018 / 09:54





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CropEnergies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: July 11, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: July 11, 2018

German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

English: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: January 09, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: January 09, 2019

German: http://www.cropenergies.com/de/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

English: http://www.cropenergies.com/en/investorrelations/Finanzberichte/

