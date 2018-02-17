DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





First Sensor closes 2017 successfully





16-Feb-2018





First Sensor AG



Berlin, February 16, 2018



First Sensor closes 2017 successfully

According to provisional figures, the First Sensor Group closed fiscal year 2017 very successfully. Sales amounts to EUR147.5 million, almost 2% above the planned range of EUR140 million and EUR145 million. Due to a more dynamic second half of the year, the operating result (EBIT margin) comes up to 7,1 %. It thus considerably exceeds the originally planned level of 5% to 6%. The full consolidated financial statements will be published on March 22, 2018.

About First Sensor AG



In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and custom-er-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on innovative technology platforms, we develop products such as chips, components, sensors, and entire sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive our growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Ber-lin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SIS) since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN: DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. For more details on First Sensor, please visit www.first-sensor.com.



