DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor closes 2017 successfully
2018. február 16., péntek, 14:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Disclosure of an inside information according to
First Sensor AG
First Sensor"s Shares:
ISIN DE0007201907 Ι WKN (German Securities Identification Number) 720190
Berlin, February 16, 2018
According to provisional figures, the First Sensor Group closed fiscal year 2017 very successfully. Sales amounts to EUR147.5 million, almost 2% above the planned range of EUR140 million and EUR145 million. Due to a more dynamic second half of the year, the operating result (EBIT margin) comes up to 7,1 %. It thus considerably exceeds the originally planned level of 5% to 6%. The full consolidated financial statements will be published on March 22, 2018.
About First Sensor AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
655163 16-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
