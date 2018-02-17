DGAP-News: First Sensor closes 2017 successfully
2018. február 16., péntek, 14:30
DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Corporate News
First Sensor closes 2017 successfully
- According to provisional figures, sales of EUR147.5 million and EBIT margin up to 7.1% exceed planning (EUR140-145 million, 5-6%)
- The course for profitable growth and operational excellence shows initial results
According to provisional figures, the First Sensor Group closed fiscal year 2017 very successfully. Sales amounts to EUR147.5 million, almost 2% above the planned range of EUR140 million and EUR145 million. Due to a more dynamic second half of the year, the operating result (EBIT margin) comes up to 7.1%. It thus considerably exceeds the originally planned level of 5% to 6%. The full consolidated financial statements will be published on March 22, 2018.
"Compared to the first half of the year, sales and profitability developed much more positively in the second half," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "The success of the past fiscal year thus shows tangible results from the course for profitable growth and operational excellence."
"The progress made so far in improving profitability is very encouraging; it is based on a fundamental change in the company," adds Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer, CFO of First Sensor AG. This was partly attributable to changes in the structural organization with a focus on standard products on the one hand and product development for customer-specific requirements on the other hand. "Our management approach is based on operational proximity, professionalism and the goal of "leading from the front"," says Gollwitzer. This understanding of operational management also resulted in the management structure being slimmed down and half of the Group"s top positions being refilled with qualified managers, preferably from within the Group.
The Executive Board also expects a further increase in efficiency within the Group as a result of the standardization of core processes based on uniform ERP software as a replacement for four different ERP systems. Gollwitzer is convinced that the changes made over the past three years are among the most sustainable in the company"s history.
With the strategy for profitable growth, the Executive Board has geared the First Sensor Group toward a successful future. "By focusing on our three target markets, on key customers and key products, on forward integration and dynamic sales regions, we will achieve the Group"s growth combined with appropriate profitability," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler. In the medium term, sales are expected to grow by 10% per year with a sustainable EBIT margin of about 10%. Trends such as Industry 4.0, miniaturization of medical technology and autonomous driving are increasingly leaving the research stage and more and more concrete series products are being launched. "Sensor systems are a key technology that is constantly gaining in importance. We are focusing on growing with our customers from niche business to volume business," says Rothweiler.
About the Executive Board members:
Dr. Mathias Gollwitzer (56) was appointed as CFO of First Sensor AG for three years in 2015. With a doctorate in business administration, he began his professional career at Deutsche Aerospace AG in 1992, followed by positions at Telefunken Systemtechnik GmbH in Ulm, Daimler AG, and Mercedes-Benz France SAS in Paris. After a total of ten years at the Daimler Group in a wide variety of management roles, Gollwitzer moved to EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG in Karlsruhe in 2012, where he was in charge of corporate controlling and the energy company"s transformation program.
About First Sensor AG
Disclaimer
Printable images
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
655191 16.02.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]