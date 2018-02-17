

16.02.2018 / 16:00





1. Angaben zum Emittenten



Deutsche Bank AG



Taunusanlage 12



60325 Frankfurt a. M.



Deutschland





2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

X

Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Name:

Registrierter Sitz und Staat:

Herr Alexander Schuetz,

Geburtsdatum: 09.03.1967





4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

UBS AG





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

13.02.2018



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten

neu

3,50 %

5,56 %

9,06 %

2066773131

letzte Mitteilung

4,32 %

4,89 %

9,21 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE0005140008

0

72266232

0 %

3,50 %

Summe

72266232

3,50 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %

Recht auf Widerruf der Aktienleihe



jederzeit

114909751

5,56 %





Summe

114909751

5,56 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %











%







Summe



%



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Alexander Schütz

%

%

%

San Gabriel Privatstiftung

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Investment AG

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA

%

%

%

BCM & Partners SA

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Asset Management (Cayman)

%

%

%

C-QUADRAT Special Situations Dedicated Fund

3,50 %

5,56 %

9,06 %









9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung:

% (entspricht Stimmrechten)



10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:





