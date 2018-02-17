DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Bank AG


Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


16.02.2018 / 16:00


Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.



Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Deutschland

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
X Erwerb/Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen



Name: Registrierter Sitz und Staat:
Herr Alexander Schuetz,
Geburtsdatum: 09.03.1967

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

UBS AG

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

13.02.2018

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte des Emittenten
neu 3,50 % 5,56 % 9,06 % 2066773131
letzte Mitteilung 4,32 % 4,89 % 9,21 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008 0 72266232 0 % 3,50 %
Summe 72266232 3,50 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Recht auf Widerruf der Aktienleihe
jederzeit 114909751 5,56 %
    Summe 114909751 5,56 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %





 %
      Summe
%

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen mit melderelevanten Stimmrechten des Emittenten (1.).
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:
























































































































Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Alexander Schütz % % %
San Gabriel Privatstiftung % % %
C-QUADRAT Investment AG % % %
C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA % % %
BCM & Partners SA % % %
C-QUADRAT Asset Management (Cayman) % % %
C-QUADRAT Special Situations Dedicated Fund 3,50 % 5,56 % 9,06 %
 


Alexander Schütz % % %
San Gabriel Privatstiftung % % %
C-QUADRAT Investment AG % % %
C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA % % %
C-QUADRAT UK Ltd % % %
C-QUADRAT Asset Management (UK) LLP 3,50 % 5,56 % 9,06 %
 


Alexander Schütz % % %
San Gabriel Privatstiftung % % %
Cubic (London) Limited % % %
C-QUADRAT Investment AG % % %
C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA % % %
BCM & Partners SA % % %
C-QUADRAT Asset Management (Cayman) % % %
C-QUADRAT Special Situations Dedicated Fund 3,50 % 5,56 % 9,06 %
 


Alexander Schütz % % %
San Gabriel Privatstiftung % % %
Cubic (London) Limited % % %
C-QUADRAT Investment AG % % %
C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA % % %
C-QUADRAT UK Ltd % % %
C-QUADRAT Asset Management (UK) LLP 3,50 % 5,56 % 9,06 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)



Datum der Hauptversammlung:
Gesamtstimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: % (entspricht Stimmrechten)

10. Sonstige Erläuterungen:

 














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Deutschland
Internet: www.db.com





 
