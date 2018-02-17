







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





16.02.2018 / 20:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Bütter



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the Executive Leadership Team Scout24 AG, Member of Executive Board Immobilien Scout GmbH







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Scout24 AG





b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A12DM80





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

36.56 EUR





4423.76 EUR



36.60 EUR





4282.20 EUR



36.60 EUR





3330.60 EUR



36.60 EUR





915.00 EUR



36.58 EUR





6328.34 EUR



36.62 EUR





109.86 EUR



36.62 EUR





366.20 EUR



36.60 EUR





7429.80 EUR



36.62 EUR





3991.58 EUR



36.62 EUR





6445.12 EUR



36.60 EUR





73.20 EUR



36.60 EUR





4465.20 EUR



36.60 EUR





1610.40 EUR



36.58 EUR





4901.72 EUR



36.60 EUR





2525.40 EUR



36.58 EUR





3658.00 EUR



36.60 EUR





1866.60 EUR



36.60 EUR





695.40 EUR



36.60 EUR





3660.00 EUR



36.60 EUR





1207.80 EUR



36.60 EUR





3733.20 EUR



36.58 EUR





5011.46 EUR



36.64 EUR





4580.00 EUR



36.64 EUR





512.96 EUR



36.62 EUR





3405.66 EUR



36.62 EUR





842.26 EUR



36.60 EUR





4501.80 EUR



36.58 EUR





3255.62 EUR



36.58 EUR





1024.24 EUR



36.60 EUR





4977.60 EUR



36.64 EUR





293.12 EUR



36.60 EUR





4209.00 EUR



36.58 EUR





9364.48 EUR



36.64 EUR





4580.00 EUR



36.62 EUR





4907.08 EUR



36.58 EUR





219.48 EUR



36.58 EUR





4206.70 EUR



36.60 EUR





3769.80 EUR



36.60 EUR





1171.20 EUR



36.56 EUR





4277.52 EUR



36.56 EUR





1645.20 EUR



36.58 EUR





4279.86 EUR



36.60 EUR





4794.60 EUR



36.58 EUR





4353.02 EUR



36.60 EUR





5124.00 EUR



36.56 EUR





511.84 EUR



36.56 EUR





4131.28 EUR



36.58 EUR





4316.44 EUR



36.54 EUR





2959.74 EUR



36.56 EUR





2157.04 EUR



36.56 EUR





3656.00 EUR



36.58 EUR





7023.36 EUR



36.60 EUR





3367.20 EUR



36.64 EUR





4616.64 EUR



36.64 EUR





1355.68 EUR



36.64 EUR





1648.80 EUR



36.64 EUR





1355.68 EUR



36.68 EUR





4805.08 EUR



36.66 EUR





4619.16 EUR



36.68 EUR





4658.36 EUR



36.70 EUR





697.30 EUR



36.68 EUR





843.64 EUR



36.68 EUR





4071.48 EUR



36.66 EUR





73.32 EUR



36.66 EUR





4839.12 EUR



36.64 EUR





2161.76 EUR



36.64 EUR





2454.88 EUR



36.62 EUR





4760.60 EUR



36.60 EUR





4575.00 EUR



36.60 EUR





4209.00 EUR



36.60 EUR





622.20 EUR



36.60 EUR





4428.60 EUR



36.58 EUR





4389.60 EUR



36.56 EUR





8957.20 EUR



36.60 EUR





4026.00 EUR



36.56 EUR





4240.96 EUR



36.54 EUR





1205.82 EUR



36.54 EUR





3909.78 EUR



36.54 EUR





3654.00 EUR



36.54 EUR





4932.90 EUR



36.54 EUR





2192.40 EUR



36.54 EUR





1973.16 EUR



36.54 EUR





694.26 EUR



36.52 EUR





6281.44 EUR



36.54 EUR





2228.94 EUR



36.54 EUR





2959.74 EUR



36.52 EUR





5185.84 EUR



36.52 EUR





4309.36 EUR



36.50 EUR





5000.50 EUR



36.52 EUR





4674.56 EUR



36.52 EUR





4930.20 EUR



36.50 EUR





9234.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





38069.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





12118.00 EUR



36.50 EUR





4708.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





4380.00 EUR



36.50 EUR





3686.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





7300.00 EUR



36.50 EUR





6314.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





13359.00 EUR



36.50 EUR





13505.00 EUR



36.50 EUR





13322.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





43909.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





6971.50 EUR



36.50 EUR





12118.00 EUR



36.50 EUR





3066.00 EUR



36.50 EUR





5219.50 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

36.5543 EUR





509274.4000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-15; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



