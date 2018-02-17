DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Bütter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Executive Leadership Team Scout24 AG, Member of Executive Board Immobilien Scout GmbH



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 AG


b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
36.5543 EUR 509274.4000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG

Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15

81673 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com





 
