DGAP-Adhoc: SLM Solutions Group AG: Major shareholder sold shares to institutional investors
2018. február 16., péntek, 23:43
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLM Solutions Group AG / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Major shareholder sold shares to institutional investors
Lübeck, 16 February 2018 - A major shareholder of SLM Solutions Group AG (the "Company"), Ceresio GmbH ("Ceresio"), whose shareholders include Hans-Joachim Ihde, who is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, has today notified the Management Board of the Company that they have sold an aggregate of 1,312,200 shares (corresponding to 7,3% of the Company"s share capital) to a limited number of institutional investors by way of a private placement. As a result, the shareholding of Ceresio is reduced from currently 24.07% to 16.77%. With regard to their remaining shareholdings, Ceresio has entered into a customary lock-up obligation of twelve months.
Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology. The company"s shares are traded in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock has been listed in the TecDAX index since March 21, 2016. SLM Solutions focuses on the development, assembly and sale of machines and integrated system solutions in the field of selective laser melting. SLM Solutions currently employs over 360 members of staff in Germany, the USA, Singapore, Russia, India and China. The products are utilised worldwide by customers in particular from the aerospace, energy, healthcare and automotive industries.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLM Solutions Group AG
|Roggenhorster Strasse 9c
|23556 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.slm-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A111338
|WKN:
|A11133
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
655283 16-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
