SLM Solutions Group AG: Major shareholder sold shares to institutional investors





16-Feb-2018





Major shareholder sold shares to institutional investors

Lübeck, 16 February 2018 - A major shareholder of SLM Solutions Group AG (the "Company"), Ceresio GmbH ("Ceresio"), whose shareholders include Hans-Joachim Ihde, who is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company, has today notified the Management Board of the Company that they have sold an aggregate of 1,312,200 shares (corresponding to 7,3% of the Company"s share capital) to a limited number of institutional investors by way of a private placement. As a result, the shareholding of Ceresio is reduced from currently 24.07% to 16.77%. With regard to their remaining shareholdings, Ceresio has entered into a customary lock-up obligation of twelve months.





Lübeck-based SLM Solutions Group AG is a leading provider of metal-based additive manufacturing technology.



