- Purchase price: approx. EUR 13.5 m; total investment: approx. EUR 14.5 m

- Annualised in-place rent: approx. EUR 1.0 m, in-place rental yield: approx. 6.9%

- EPRA Occupancy Rate: 98.5%; WALT: 3.4 years

- Anchor tenant: the government-owned GIZ - Dt. Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit



Berlin/Eschborn, 19 February 2018 - Following the recently announced acquisition of an office property in Mannheim, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (DE000A12B8Z4) has acquired another office property as it actively continues to grow in Germany. With a purchase price of around EUR 13.5 m, the company is investing in total approx. EUR 14.5 m in the acquisition of the office property in Eschborn in the Frankfurt/Main metropolitan area. The property was sold by a group of private investors which were advised on this transaction by Savills.

The office property was built in 2001. The location in western Eschborn is a suitable addition to the portfolio of TLG IMMOBILIEN in the Rhine-Main area as the property enjoys excellent autobahn and public transport connections to Frankfurt city centre and Frankfurt Airport. Eschborn is also a location shared by well-known companies such as Ernst & Young, Deutsche Bank and SAP.

With an EPRA Occupancy Rate of 98.5%, the lettable area of around 7,800 sqm in the property is almost fully occupied. The office property generates an annualised in-place rent of around EUR 1.0 m. The in-place rental yield is therefore around 6.9% on the basis of the contractual rents. With consideration for a special right of termination, the weighted average lease term (WALT) of the rental agreements was 3.4 years as at the conclusion of the agreement. If the tenant does not exercise this right, the WALT will be 4.9 years. The anchor tenant, the government-owned Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and Noratis AG are the largest tenants in the property. A total of 144 parking spaces are available for users of the property. The transfer of benefits and encumbrances is scheduled to take place on 1 April 2018.

ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialised in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 30 September 2017, the property value amounted to EUR 2.4 bn. As at the same reporting date, the EPRA net asset value per share amounted to EUR 20.00.

