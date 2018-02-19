DGAP-News: WashTec AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





WashTec AG: New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at WashTec





19.02.2018 / 08:56







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



New Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at WashTec





Augsburg, February 19, 2018 - Mr. Rainer Springs, Chief Financial Officer of WashTec AG, will leave the company by mutual consent as of February 28, 2018, when the annual financial statements 2017 have been completed. The Supervisory Board expresses its thanks to Mr. Springs for his long-term commitment to WashTec in various functions and wishes him all the best for his private and professional future.



Effective August 1, 2018, Mr. Axel Jaeger (51) will be appointed as member of the Board of Management and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Jaeger holds a degree in business economics and is a qualified Auditor, Tax Consultant, Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor. He has been working for Carl Zeiss Group since 2005 as member of the Management Board and CFO in the Semiconductor Technology as well as Industrial Metrology and Inhouse Banking & Treasury, most recently as member of the Management Board and CFO of the Business Group Semiconductor Manufacturing Technologies (SMT). The Supervisory Board is looking forward to a successful cooperation and wishes Mr. Jaeger success in his new function.

Dr. Volker Zimmermann - CEO/CTO of WashTec AG - will in addition take over the function as CFO during the transition period from March 1, 2018 to July 31, 2018.

About WashTec:



WashTec Group with its registered office in Augsburg, Germany, is the leading provider of innovative car wash solutions worldwide. The company has more than 1,800 employees and is represented with subsidiaries in the major markets of Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Moreover, WashTec has an extensive network of independent marketing partners through which it is present in around 70 countries worldwide.





Contact:WashTec AGArgonstrasse 786153 AugsburgTel.: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 0Fax: +49 (0)821 - 55 84 - 1135