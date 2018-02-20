DGAP-News: CEWE achieves all its corporate targets for 2017
2018. február 19., hétfő, 19:00
DGAP-News: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CEWE achieves all its corporate targets for 2017
- Sales targets all achieved in 2017, turnover rises by 1.1 % to 599.4 million euros
- Strong fourth quarter seasonal peak for the CEWE PHOTO BOOK and photo gifts
- Group EBIT grows by 4.7 % to 49.2 million euros in 2017
Oldenburg, 19 February 2018. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) reached its turnover and profit targets for the financial year of 2017. Preliminary calculations show a 1.1 % increase in turnover, to 599.4 million euros (2016: 593.1 million euros, turnover target for 2017: 585 million to 615 million euros). Operative earnings (EBIT) improved by 4.7 % to 49.2 million euros (2016: 47.0 million euros) and is thus in the 2017 EBIT target corridor of 45 million to 51 million euros. As a one-off effect, the EBIT also includes impair-related depreciation on intangible assets in the amount of 3.5 million euros. "Christmas business in 2017 was further proof of the strength of the CEWE brand. In spite of the increase in value added tax on photo books, particularly in Germany, we were even able to slightly raise the volume of CEWE PHOTO BOOKS sold in the second half of the year. Our climate-neutral product groups of CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE WALL ART, CEWE CARDS and other photo gifts are also proving to be success factors," says Dr. Christian Friege, Chairman of the Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA.
Success is powered by the CEWE PHOTO BOOK and other CEWE brands
Sales targets all reached - digital rate approaching 100 %
ROCE remains at more than 20 %
The information is all based on preliminary results which have not yet been audited. CEWE will present full, audited annual financial statements and a forecast for the business year of 2018 during an annual report and analysts" press conference to be held in Frankfurt/Main (Hotel Villa Kennedy) on 22 March 2018.
Fourth quarter of 2017 (preliminary figures)
Percentage deviations have all been calculated at the exact values.
Should you have any queries, please contact:
Internet: cewe.de , cewe-fotobuch.de , cewe-photobook.com , cewe-print.de , viaprinto.de , SAXOPRINT.de
The CEWE apps are all available in the app stores: CEWE PHOTO WORLD, CEWE POSTCARD, CEWE PURE and other photo apps, and the CEWE Investor Relations app for iPad(c) or android tablets, with annual reports and quarterly reports, presentations and sustainability reports.
About CEWE: The innovative photo and online print service company, with twelve highly-technical production operations and a staff of around 3,500 employees in 24 European countries, is both market and technological leader. In 2016 CEWE delivered around 2.2 billion prints, 6.2 million CEWE PHOTO BOOK copies and numerous photo gift articles to more than 20,000 retail partners to generate consolidated turnover of 593.1 million euros. The company is continuously generating new impulses in the photographic industry with innovations for people who enjoy taking photos. CEWE is a leading company when it comes to climate protection. The production of CEWE PHOTO WORLD brand products is completely climate-neutral. In the new business segment of "Commercial online printing", printed material for businesses is marketed through the sales platforms of CEWE-PRINT.de, SAXOPRINT and viaprinto. Founded by Senator h. c. Heinz Neumüller in 1961, CEWE has been listed on the stock exchange since 1993 and is currently an SDAX member.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
655521 19.02.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor"s First Nanopower PMICs Extend Battery Life for Always-On Connected Applications
[2017.12.06. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt rund EUR 7,9 Mio.
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully completes capital increase - Gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.9 million raised
[2017.12.04. 19:43]