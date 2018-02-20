DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.02.2018 / 22:10



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peer M.
Last name(s): Schatz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


Receipt of 10,541 Common Shares of QIAGEN N.V. through release of Restricted Stock Units.
Exercise Price: USD 0. Closing Price on February 15, 2018: USD 33.80.
For the disposal of a portion of the shares vested required to cover expenses related to the receipt of the shares such as taxes, transaction costs please refer to separate notification.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
