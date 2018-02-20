DGAP-DD: SLM Solutions Group AG english

2018. február 19., hétfő, 22:20








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.02.2018 / 22:18



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Ceresio GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Hans-Joachim
Last name(s): Ihde
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG


b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A111338


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
34.88 EUR 45769536.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
34.88 EUR 45769536.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-02-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














19.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Roggenhorster Strasse 9c

23556 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



40699  19.02.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum