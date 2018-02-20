DGAP-AFR: Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2018
German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2018
German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018
German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/
English: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-dates/financial-publications/














Language: English
Company: Jungheinrich AG

Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129

22047 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.jungheinrich.de





 
