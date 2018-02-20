DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jungheinrich AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Jungheinrich AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2018

German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 07, 2018

German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018

German: http://www.jungheinrich.de/investor-relations/berichte-und-termine/finanzberichte/

English: http://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-dates/financial-publications/





