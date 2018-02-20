DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale hereby announces that the

following



financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2018

German: http://geschaeftsbericht.helaba.de

English: http://annualreports.helaba.com

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2018

German: http://geschaeftsbericht.helaba.de

English: http://annualreports.helaba.com





