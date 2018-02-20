DGAP-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

2018. február 20., kedd, 12:51





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting


MLP SE: Release of a capital market information


20.02.2018 / 12:51


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 12, 2018 until and including February 16,
2018, a number of 137,597 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on February
1, 2018 was disclosed on January 30, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 &#40;1&#41;
Regulation

&#40;EU&#41; No 596/201 and Art. 2 &#40;1&#41; of Commission Delegation
Regulation &#40;EU&#41; No

2016/1052.

&lt;TABLE_START&gt;

Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in Average price
&#40;EUR&#41;























shares

12.02.201838,5435.3438

13.02.201838,2985.2712

14.02.201839,7235.2656

15.02.201811,0335.3274

16.02.201810,0005.2410

&lt;TABLE_END&gt;

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.
&#40;www.mlp-se.com&#41;

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period of February 1, 2018 until and
including February 16, 2018 amounts to 360,000 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the
stock exchange &#40;Xetra&#41; by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.














20.02.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MLP SE

Alte Heerstraße 40

69168 Wiesloch

Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




655345  20.02.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=655345&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum