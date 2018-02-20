DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 2nd Interim Reporting





MLP SE: Release of a capital market information





20.02.2018 / 12:51





MLP SE / Share buyback



In the time period from February 12, 2018 until and including February 16,

2018, a number of 137,597 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on February

1, 2018 was disclosed on January 30, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1)

Regulation



(EU) No 596/201 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation

Regulation (EU) No



2016/1052.



<TABLE_START>



Day of purchase Aggregated volumen in Average price

(EUR)















shares





12.02.2018

38,543

5.3438



13.02.2018

38,298

5.2712



14.02.2018

39,723

5.2656



15.02.2018

11,033

5.3274



16.02.2018

10,000

5.2410



<TABLE_END>



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE.

(www.mlp-se.com)



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period of February 1, 2018 until and

including February 16, 2018 amounts to 360,000 shares.



The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the

stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

