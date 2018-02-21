DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG enters into financing agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean"s European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund
DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing
PRESS RELEASE N 4 / 2018 of 20/02/2018
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
- New international investor European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund committed to subscribe convertible bonds for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 12 million over a period of two years
The proceeds that the Company can receive from the bond issuances aggregated with those of the capital increase recently announced are up to EUR 17 million (assuming the capital increase will be fully subscribed). Both measures, in combination with the initial payment of ONCOLOGIE Inc. would secure the Company"s financing presumably up to the second half 2018. MOLOGEN intends to use the net proceeds for the financing the Company"s operations and, in particular, for the further implementation of the strategy "Next level", including the outsourcing of the production.
Walter Miller, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of MOLOGEN, comments: "This flexible financing solution offered by ABO fits our short- and mid-term financial needs very well. Together with the other financing measures and partnering activities ongoing and planned, we are in the position to execute our Next Level strategy and open to further strategic opportunities. To broaden and internationalize our shareholder base was and is one of the goals of the Company."
Pierre Vannineuse, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of the Alpha Blue Ocean Investment Group, and manager of the European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund, comments: "ABO is particularly proud of signing its first transaction in Germany supporting a leader in immuno-oncology & infectious disease immunotherapeutic solutions. This commitment is a perfect fit for ABO"s strategy which focuses on outstanding Bio and Med Tech companies as future growth driver for both the worldwide economy and humanity. Finally, we trust that the outstanding management of MOLOGEN will allow for lefitolimod, in our view the best in class TLR9 agonist, to be a market block buster."
Hugo Pingray; Chief Operating Officer (COO) and founder of the Alpha Blue Ocean Investment Group: "We are proud and excited to enter into this long-term partnership with MOLOGEN at a timing that we consider strategic. This transaction is the result of months of talks with the Management in which we have built a very strong confidence. It also kick-starts the strategy of ABO which aims at deploying further capital in the country while keeping a strong emphasis on the healthcare sector."
European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (EHGO)
European High Growth Opportunities SF is an institutional investment vehicle based in Luxembourg focusing on financing highly innovative companies on a pan European basis which it considers highly undervalued. EHGO is exclusively advised by Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors. Its mandate is to invest in highly innovative European companies while supporting their needs for growth capital and offer a credible European alternative to funding.
Alpha Blue Ocean Investment Group
Alpha Blue Ocean was founded by Pierre Vannineuse and is the investment manager to a family of funds operating across multiple jurisdictions and focusing on directly financing highly innovative technologies while remaining non-intrusive into the management of its portfolio companies. Alpha Blue Ocean specializes in providing flexible, innovative and non-invasive debt and equity financing to publicly listed companies across the world and in a variety of sectors including healthcare, energy, mining and technology.
Alpha Blue Ocean"s main representation office is based in London, UK.
MOLOGEN AG
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
