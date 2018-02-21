DGAP-Adhoc: MOLOGEN AG: Financing agreement to subscribe convertible bonds for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 12 million
2018. február 20., kedd, 15:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing
Publication of an insider information pursuant to Section 17 of the regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
MOLOGEN AG: Financing agreement to subscribe convertible bonds for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 12 million
Berlin, 20 February 2018 - MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, SIN 663720) (the "Company") today entered into an agreement with Luxembourg-based financing provider European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the "Investor"), a fund advised by Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors, pursuant to which the Company can, over the period of two years from today, require the Investor to subscribe for convertible bonds of the Company in an aggregate amount of up to EUR 12 million. The bonds will be issued in up to 24 tranches of EUR 500,000 each at the Company"s request, whereby the Company will have to observe a waiting period of at least 10 trading days after the issuance of each tranche before requesting the issuance of a new tranche. The right to request the issuance of a tranche is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions such as the absence of a material adverse change or a change of control. The issuance of tranches also requires the prerequisite authorizations under stock corporation law to be in place, which the Company expects to be the case for the period until the Company"s next Annual General Meeting and the authorizations then to be expanded as required.
The proceeds that the Company can receive from the bond issuances aggregated with those of the capital increase recently announced are up to EUR 17 million (assuming the capital increase will be fully subscribed). Both measures, in combination with the initial payment of ONCOLOGIE Inc. would secure the Company"s financing presumably up to the second half 2018. MOLOGEN intends to use the net proceeds for the financing the Company"s operations and, in particular, for the further implementation of the strategy "Next level", including the outsourcing of the production.
Contact
Note about risk for future predictions
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MOLOGEN AG
|Fabeckstraße 30
|14195 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 / 841788-0
|Fax:
|030 / 841788-50
|E-mail:
|presse@mologen.com
|Internet:
|www.mologen.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006637200
|WKN:
|663720
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
655961 20-Feb-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen Gesamtjahr 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Preliminary financial result for 2017
[2018.02.20. 07:00]
-
»
GasLINE stellte die Internetanbindung fur den Congreß vom Chaos Computer Club
[2018.01.23. 10:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Acquisition of Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Akquisition der Integrity Line GmbH
[2017.12.18. 08:59]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2017.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Power Conversion Chipset Used in HUAWEI"s Latest Flagship Mate 10 Series
[2017.12.12. 06:00]