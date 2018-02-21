DGAP-Ad-hoc: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Financing





MOLOGEN AG: Financing agreement to subscribe convertible bonds for an aggregate amount of up to EUR 12 million





20-Feb-2018 / 15:31 CET/CEST





Publication of an insider information pursuant to Section 17 of the regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 20 February 2018 - MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200, SIN 663720) (the "Company") today entered into an agreement with Luxembourg-based financing provider European High Growth Opportunities Securitization Fund (the "Investor"), a fund advised by Alpha Blue Ocean Advisors, pursuant to which the Company can, over the period of two years from today, require the Investor to subscribe for convertible bonds of the Company in an aggregate amount of up to EUR 12 million. The bonds will be issued in up to 24 tranches of EUR 500,000 each at the Company"s request, whereby the Company will have to observe a waiting period of at least 10 trading days after the issuance of each tranche before requesting the issuance of a new tranche. The right to request the issuance of a tranche is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions such as the absence of a material adverse change or a change of control. The issuance of tranches also requires the prerequisite authorizations under stock corporation law to be in place, which the Company expects to be the case for the period until the Company"s next Annual General Meeting and the authorizations then to be expanded as required.





The Investor can convert the bonds at its discretion, the conversion being mandatory upon the lapse of 12 months from the issuance of the relevant tranche. The conversion price is 90% of the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the Company"s share during the three trading days preceding the conversion (but at least 80% of the VWAP of the Company"s share during the 10 trading days preceding the issuance of the bonds). The Company will receive funds upfront at its sole election and will have a step-wise dilution. The bonds shall accrue no interest.

The proceeds that the Company can receive from the bond issuances aggregated with those of the capital increase recently announced are up to EUR 17 million (assuming the capital increase will be fully subscribed). Both measures, in combination with the initial payment of ONCOLOGIE Inc. would secure the Company"s financing presumably up to the second half 2018. MOLOGEN intends to use the net proceeds for the financing the Company"s operations and, in particular, for the further implementation of the strategy "Next level", including the outsourcing of the production.



Important note:



Note about risk for future predictions

Certain information in this report contains forward-looking statements or the corresponding statements with negation or versions deviating from this or comparable terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all of the information given here that refers to planned or future results of business areas, key financial figures, developments of the financial situation or other financial figures or statistical data, is to be understood as such forward-looking statements. The company points out to investors that they should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions about actual future events. The company is not obligated and refuses to accept any liability for the forward-looking statements and has no obligation to update such statements in order to accurately reflect the current situation.