MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/2018


20.02.2018 / 17:20



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Moderate start to the new fiscal year due to one-time effect in 2016/2017



  • Revenues at EUR 4.3 million 23 % below previous year"s level

  • EBIT of EUR 2.0 million (compared to EUR 2.9 million in the previous year)

  • Profit after tax of EUR 1.5 million (compared to EUR 4.4 million in the previous year)

Bremen, February 20, 2018 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/2018 (reporting period October 1 to December 31, 2017).



Sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 came to EUR 4,283 k, about 23 % below the previous year (EUR 5,537 k). The previous year"s figures include the one-time sale of MeVisLab usage rights in the amount of EUR 1,800 k as part of the service revenues of the Other Diagnostics segment. Revenues from new licenses fell by 13 % to EUR 1,086 k and maintenance business fell by 4 %. The services business, mainly cloud-based technology - excluding the MeVisLab usage rights - more than doubled with a strong increase to EUR 1,434 k. Revenues in the Digital Mammography segment increased by 12 % to EUR 3,003 k (previous year: EUR 2,660 k), while revenues in the Other Diagnostics segment fell to EUR 1,280 k (previous year: EUR 2,877 k), which corresponds to growth of 19 % for this segment - excluding the MeVisLab usage rights.



As a result, an EBIT (earnings before financial result and taxes) of EUR 1,954 k was generated in the first quarter, compared to EUR 2,875 k in the first quarter of the previous year. At 46 %, the EBIT margin was slightly lower than the previous year"s figure of 52 %.



The financial result declined significantly in the period under review to EUR -406 k (prev. year:

EUR 1,565 k). In comparison to the previous year, there were significant changes in the balance of income and expenses from exchange rate differences of EUR -445 k (prev. year: EUR 1,620 k), as well as in the earnings of the 51 % share in MeVis BreastCare GmbH & Co. KG of EUR 5 k (prev. year: EUR -74 k), which is recognized at equity.



Earnings after taxes amounted to EUR 1,547 k (previous year: EUR 4,427 k), which corresponds to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 0.85 (previous year: EUR 2.43).



The Annual General Meeting of MeVis Medical Solutions AG will be held on March 14, 2018. The interim report for the first half of fiscal year 2017/2018 will be published on May 15, 2018.



 















