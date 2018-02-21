DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report





MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/2018





20.02.2018 / 17:20







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Moderate start to the new fiscal year due to one-time effect in 2016/2017

Revenues at EUR 4.3 million 23 % below previous year"s level



EBIT of EUR 2.0 million (compared to EUR 2.9 million in the previous year)



Profit after tax of EUR 1.5 million (compared to EUR 4.4 million in the previous year)



Bremen, February 20, 2018 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/2018 (reporting period October 1 to December 31, 2017).

Sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 came to EUR 4,283 k, about 23 % below the previous year (EUR 5,537 k). The previous year"s figures include the one-time sale of MeVisLab usage rights in the amount of EUR 1,800 k as part of the service revenues of the Other Diagnostics segment. Revenues from new licenses fell by 13 % to EUR 1,086 k and maintenance business fell by 4 %. The services business, mainly cloud-based technology - excluding the MeVisLab usage rights - more than doubled with a strong increase to EUR 1,434 k. Revenues in the Digital Mammography segment increased by 12 % to EUR 3,003 k (previous year: EUR 2,660 k), while revenues in the Other Diagnostics segment fell to EUR 1,280 k (previous year: EUR 2,877 k), which corresponds to growth of 19 % for this segment - excluding the MeVisLab usage rights.

As a result, an EBIT (earnings before financial result and taxes) of EUR 1,954 k was generated in the first quarter, compared to EUR 2,875 k in the first quarter of the previous year. At 46 %, the EBIT margin was slightly lower than the previous year"s figure of 52 %.

The financial result declined significantly in the period under review to EUR -406 k (prev. year:



EUR 1,565 k). In comparison to the previous year, there were significant changes in the balance of income and expenses from exchange rate differences of EUR -445 k (prev. year: EUR 1,620 k), as well as in the earnings of the 51 % share in MeVis BreastCare GmbH & Co. KG of EUR 5 k (prev. year: EUR -74 k), which is recognized at equity.

Earnings after taxes amounted to EUR 1,547 k (previous year: EUR 4,427 k), which corresponds to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 0.85 (previous year: EUR 2.43).

The Annual General Meeting of MeVis Medical Solutions AG will be held on March 14, 2018. The interim report for the first half of fiscal year 2017/2018 will be published on May 15, 2018.