DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/2018
2018. február 20., kedd, 17:20
DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report
Moderate start to the new fiscal year due to one-time effect in 2016/2017
Bremen, February 20, 2018 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces the results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017/2018 (reporting period October 1 to December 31, 2017).
Sales in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 came to EUR 4,283 k, about 23 % below the previous year (EUR 5,537 k). The previous year"s figures include the one-time sale of MeVisLab usage rights in the amount of EUR 1,800 k as part of the service revenues of the Other Diagnostics segment. Revenues from new licenses fell by 13 % to EUR 1,086 k and maintenance business fell by 4 %. The services business, mainly cloud-based technology - excluding the MeVisLab usage rights - more than doubled with a strong increase to EUR 1,434 k. Revenues in the Digital Mammography segment increased by 12 % to EUR 3,003 k (previous year: EUR 2,660 k), while revenues in the Other Diagnostics segment fell to EUR 1,280 k (previous year: EUR 2,877 k), which corresponds to growth of 19 % for this segment - excluding the MeVisLab usage rights.
As a result, an EBIT (earnings before financial result and taxes) of EUR 1,954 k was generated in the first quarter, compared to EUR 2,875 k in the first quarter of the previous year. At 46 %, the EBIT margin was slightly lower than the previous year"s figure of 52 %.
The financial result declined significantly in the period under review to EUR -406 k (prev. year:
Earnings after taxes amounted to EUR 1,547 k (previous year: EUR 4,427 k), which corresponds to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 0.85 (previous year: EUR 2.43).
The Annual General Meeting of MeVis Medical Solutions AG will be held on March 14, 2018. The interim report for the first half of fiscal year 2017/2018 will be published on May 15, 2018.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 224 95 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 224 95 999
|E-mail:
|ir@mevis.de
|Internet:
|http://www.mevis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBFE4
|WKN:
|A0LBFE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
656089 20.02.2018
